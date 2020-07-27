The Global A2P SMS Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

According to this study, over the next five years the A2P SMS market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 74400 million by 2025, from $ 65020 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in A2P SMS business, shared in Chapter 3.

List of Top Key Players Profiled In The Report

MBlox, SITO Mobile, CLX Communications, Tanla Solutions, SAP Mobile Services, Infobip, Nexmo., Silverstreet BV, Tyntec, Syniverse Technologies, Soprano, FortyTwo Telecom AB, Accrete, OpenMarket Inc., Vibes Media, 3Cinteractive, Ogangi Corporation, Beepsend, Genesys Telecommunications, ClearSky, AMD Telecom S.A

The A2P SMS Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

The research on the A2P SMS market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the A2P SMS market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

CRM Promotions Pushed Content Interactive Others



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI Entertainment Tourism Retail Marketing Healthcare Media Others



A2P SMS market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The key questions answered in the report:

-What will be the market size and growth rate in the 2020 year?

-What are the key factors driving the global A2P SMS market?

-What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

-Who are the key vendors in the global A2P SMS market?

-Trending factors influencing the market shares of A2P SMS?

-What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

Table of Contents

Global A2P SMS in 2020, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Production by Regions

5 Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

