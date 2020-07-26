Market scenario:

The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market is expected to register 11.3% CAGR and is anticipated to reach USD 17,401.8 million by 2023. Injectable drug delivery devices, including conventional syringes, needle-free injectors, and auto and pen injectors, have been extensively utilized for the administration of drugs to treat medical conditions ranging from cancer to autoimmune disorders. The global market for injectable drug delivery devices has witnessed continuously increasing R&D. As a result, the market is fragmented into various high-end and technologically advanced products. Following the illustrated course, it is projected that an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of self-injectable devices, and rising FDA approvals drive the market growth. However, the presence of cross-contamination and increasing cost of high-end products are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The global injectable drug delivery devices prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, multiple sclerosis, cancer, and arthritis have increased. According to the statistical report published by the American Diabetes Association, in 2017, ~30.3 million, i.e., 9.4% of the total population within the US had diabetes in 2015. Moreover, the fact sheet of 2018 published by the World Health Organization estimates cancer to be the second leading cause of death across the globe. The disease is estimated to cause ~9.6 million deaths in 2018. The other factors that are driving the global injectable drug delivery devices market are growing adoption of self-injectable devices, Rising FDA approvals for the drug delivery devices, and others.

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Industry Size, by Site of Delivery, 2017 & 2023 (USD Million)

Segmentation

The global Injectable drug delivery devices market has been segmented into devices, therapeutic application, usage pattern, site of delivery, distribution channel, and facility of use.

Based on device, the global market is divided into conventional injection devices and self-injection devices.

Based on therapeutic application, the global market is segmented into autoimmune diseases, hormonal disorders, and cancer.

Based on usage pattern, the global market is divided into curative pattern and immunization.

Based on site of delivery, the global market is segmented into intramuscular, subcutaneous, and intradermal.

Based on distribution channel, the global market is divided into hospital & retail pharmacies and online platforms.

Based on facility of use, the global market is segmented into hospitals and clinics and home care settings.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Injectable drug delivery devices market are Eisai Co., Ltd, Antares Pharma, AstraZeneca, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regional Analysis

The global Injectable drug delivery devices market, based on region, is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is anticipated to dominate the global injectable drug delivery devices market owing to the rising awareness about the condition and high healthcare expenditure. The region is expected to reach USD 17,401.8 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 11.3% from2018 to 2023. The Americas accounted largest regional market owing to the growing biotechnology industry, the ever-increasing prevalence of cancer and diabetes, and a well-developed healthcare sector.

Europe accounted for the second-largest market share in 2017 due to extensive R&D in healthcare, increasing funding, and growing adoption of the devices within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is expected to observe slow growth due to less exposure to healthcare services, lack of awareness, and stringent government rules and regulations.

