The global Push to Talk market accounted for US$21,382.4Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 55.011.3Mn by 2027. Push to talk is an instant one-to-one or one-to-group mobile voice communication without protracted dialing, ringing, and answering steps a regular phone call. Push to talk allows one person to speak at a time and provides call floor communication mechanism. It works on half-duplex communication. Push to talk systems and services have evolved to offer enhanced capabilities. The key benefit of push to talk is high efficiency of mobile voice communication, which is not available in any other communication tool.

Some of the key players of Push to Talk Market:

AT&T Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sprint Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, Motorola Solutions Inc., Tait Communications, Iridium Communications Inc, and BCE Inc.

The Global Push to Talk Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Component:

Hardware, Software, Services

Segmentation by End-user:

Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utilities, Construction, Manufacturing, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Push to Talk market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Push to Talk market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Push to Talk Market Size

2.2 Push to Talk Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Push to Talk Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Push to Talk Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Push to Talk Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Push to Talk Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Push to Talk Sales by Product

4.2 Global Push to Talk Revenue by Product

4.3 Push to Talk Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Push to Talk Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

