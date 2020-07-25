Accounting Services Market

The Global Accounting Services Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

Leading Players in the Accounting Services Market: A-List Accounting, LLC, BDO Global, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, EY (Ernst & Young Global Limited), KPMG International, Marcum LLP, PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), RSM International, SC&H Group, Inc., TMF Group & more.

The Accounting Services Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of service type the market is segmented as bookkeeping services, financial auditing services, payroll services, tax preparation services, others.

On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises.

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government, others.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Accounting Services Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Accounting Services Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Accounting Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Accounting Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Accounting Services Revenue and Market Share by Type

10.2 Global Accounting Services Market Forecast by Type

10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate

10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate

11 Global Accounting Services Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Accounting Services Revenue Market Share by Application

11.2 Accounting Services Market Forecast by Application

11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

To Continue…..

