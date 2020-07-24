Prostate cancer is affecting the prostate glands in the male. Prostate cancer is a common cancer following skin cancer in the male. Some common determinants responsible for the start of prostate cancer are family history, old age, and race. Nuclear medicine is imaging that needs radioactive materials. It is a helpful method to identify and also treat prostate cancer and helps radiologists to conclude the stage of cancer. US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, and the growth of innovative radiopharmaceuticals plays a vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. However, strict guidelines for storage, production, & use of radiopharmaceuticals is likely to obstruct the growth of the US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Prostate cancer (PCa) is the fourth common cancer across the US in terms of occurrence. The rising prevalence of prostate cancer in the country led to the increased use of nuclear medicines for its treatment. For instance, according to GLOBOCAN, in 2018, there were around 2,129,118 cases of cancer in the US. Among these cases, about 10% were prostate cancer, i.e., 212,783 incidences in 2018. Moreover, the country reported 28,705 deaths due to cancer. The organization has estimated the cases of prostate cancer to reach above 737,463 in the next five years. After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the American male. As per the data of the American Cancer Society, 2020, it was estimated that prostate cancer would be around 191,930 and approximately 33,330 deaths from prostate cancer in the United States for 2020. Prostate cancer is more likely to grow in older adults. Almost 6 cases in 10 are identified in men who are 65 or more. The average age at identification is around 66 in men in the US. Prostate cancer needs to be examined before the additional treatment begins. And the nuclear medicines are adopted for the diagnosis and analysis ideas. Nuclear medicines in PET and SPECT are accepted for therapeutic and diagnostic prospects. Thus, owing to the rising incidences of prostate cancer poses numerous possibilities for prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market to increase throughout the forecasted period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics in the market.

US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics– MARKET SEGMENTATION

US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market – By Type

PET

SPECT

US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market – By PET Product

F-18

C-11

Ga68-PSMA

Company Profiles

Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CURIUM

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

NCM-USA LLC

ABX Advanced Biochemical Compounds GmbH

Jubilant Radiopharma

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG)

Theragnostics

