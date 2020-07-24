Trending Report on Industrial LED Market by Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast to 2026 | Deco Lighting, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Cree Inc., Dialight Plc
The global industrial LED market size was valued at $5.57 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $20.16billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2019 to 2026. An LED is a semiconductor device, the output of which ranges from blue violet (about 400 nanometer (nm)) to red (about 700 nm). Some LEDs are called infrared-emitting diodes (IREDs), emitting infrared (IR) energy, which is greater than or equal to 830 nm. An LED consists of two elements of processed material called N-type semiconductors and P-type semiconductors, which are placed in direct contact to form a region called P-N junction.
Some of the key players of Industrial LED Market:
Deco Lighting, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Cree Inc., Dialight Plc, Osram Licht AG, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Zumtobel Group AG, and Syska.
The Global Industrial LED Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.
Segmentation by Solution:
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Industrial LED market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Industrial LED market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.
The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.
