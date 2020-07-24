The global SCARA robot market size was valued at $7.10 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $14.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026. SCARA robot are widely used in food and beverage industry for several purpose including food processing, quick picking and packing tasks such as tray loading, bottle handling, and others. In addition, SCARA robots are also used in the electrical & electronics industry to build and handle display screens, connectors, and printed circuit boards (PCB).

Some of the key players of SCARA Robot Market:

Seiko Epson Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics, ABB, OMRAN Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation, DENSO Corporation (DENSO Robotics), Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Staubli International AG.

The Global SCARA Robot Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global SCARA Robot market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall SCARA Robot market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

