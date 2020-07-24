The RFID reader is a device used to gather information from an RFID tag, which is used to track an individual object. The radio-frequency waves are used to transfer data from the RFID tag to the reader. Most of the RFIDs are generally used to store information, which is used when interpreted through user. RFID is a technology similar to bar codes. However, the RFID tag does not have to be scanned directly, nor does it require line-of-sight to a reader. The RFID tags must be within the range of an RFID reader, that is 3 to 300 feet. The RFID reader contains RF module, which acts as transmitter and receiver of radio frequency signals. Factors such as efficiency in helping business to track inventory and equipment, robust security requirement and capable of reading info from greater distance act as major drivers for the RFID reader market globally. However, high manufacturing and maintenance cost of RFID readers and tags collisions act as a major barrier which hampers the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, increase in penetration of RFID sensors in various applications offers lucrative opportunities to the RFID reader globally.

Some of the key players of RFID Reader Market:

Alien Technology, Applied Wireless Identifications Group, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, CAEN RFID S.r.l., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., and Unitech Electronics Co., LTD.

The Global RFID Reader Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Handheld RFID Reader and Fixed RFID Reader

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Retail, Manufacturing, and Government

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global RFID Reader market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall RFID Reader market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of RFID Reader Market from 2020 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of RFID Reader Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2026. Forecast and analysis of RFID Reader Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global RFID Reader Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the RFID Reader Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

