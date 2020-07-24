The video inspection equipment market in North Americais expected to grow from US$ 468.6 million in 2019 to US$ 674.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The era of industrialization and urbanization is expanding across the globe. This has resulted into construction of more housing, complexes, industries, and institutes. Before constructing any building, the inspection of sewage and pipelines is required; this is done by operators using video inspection equipment. This equipment is also used in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, and paper & pulp. Pressure vessels, flare lines, valves, man holes & catch basins, gas & steam turbines, fire tubes, storage tanks, and others are some of the application areas where video inspection equipment are used. Thus, the wide range of applications of the video inspection equipment is expected to boom the growth of the market in North America region.

Major vendors covered:

Aries Industries, Inc., Envirosight LLC, Hathorn Corporation, CUES, Inc., Rausch Electronics USA, LLC., Subsite Electronics, Vivax-Metrotech Corporation, MyTana LLC, TechCorr

