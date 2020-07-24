The rise of the is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and benefits offered by generic drugs are boosting the market over the years. Although, pricing pressure on drug manufacturers is likely to hinder the growth of the market in the future years.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The North America Superdisintegrants market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

In 2019, the US accounted for the largest market share in North America superdisintegrants market, and it is also expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. US is an economically advanced country, and the country has the presence of various players that are well established in the pharmaceutical market. The companies are engaged in the research and development activities that are enabling them to develop the latest drugs for the diseases. Hence, considering the mentioned factors, the superdisintegrants market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the US during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Superdisintegrants in the market.

NORTH AMERICA COLORECTAL CANCER – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Colorectal Cancer Market – By Type

Synthetic Superdisintegrants Crospovidone Modified Starch Modified Cellulose Calcium Silicates Ion Exchange Resins

Natural Superdisintegrants

Other Superdisintegrants

North America Colorectal Cancer Market – By Formulation

Tablets

Capsules

North America Colorectal Cancer Market – By Therapeutic Area

Neurological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Oncology

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Diseases

North America Colorectal Cancer Market – By Geography

North America

US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

Ashland,

BASF SE

DowDupont Inc.

JRS PHARMA

COREL PHARMA CHEM

Roquette Frères

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Merck KGaA

Avantor, Inc.

DFE Pharma

