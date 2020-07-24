Oligonucleotides have many applications in research, diseases diagnosis, therapeutics, forensic, drug discovery, agriculture and many more. Synthetic oligonucleotides are widely used in the diagnosis of human genetic diseases. In addition, the players operating in the UK have been obtaining funds in order to enhance their product offering. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, research and academic universities are collaborating with commercial market players to develop techniques and simplify the method of artificial DNA synthesis as well as rise in the number of market players and their focus in the oligonucleotide synthesis are likely to boost the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis in the region during the forecast period.

Synthetic DNA is widely used in biology. Oligonucleotides are used in many biological and forensic applications as sequence-specific binding agents can help in identifying presence of a specific target DNA sequence. Synthetic oligonucleotides are short stretches of single stranded DNA fragments assembled by chemical synthesis. Due to the simultaneous developments of methods for the rapid and efficient synthesis of oligonucleotides and the advent of molecular biology techniques.

Spain is expected to lead the market in the Europe region owing to growing number of partnerships and collaborations among private players, rising investments and funding dedicated to the biotechnology companies as well as academic and research institutes for gene synthesis based end products. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

EUROPE OLIGONUCLEOTIDE SYNTHESIS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Primers

Probes

Large-Scale Synthesis

Others

Reagents

Equipment

By Application

Research

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By End User

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

By Geography

Europe

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GenScript

Molecular Assemblies

Twist Biosciences

Evonetix

DNA Script

Nuclera Nucleics

Camena Bioscience

Synthomics

Ansa Biotechnologies

