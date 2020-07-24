North America Industrial Margarine Market To Grow At Robust CAGR In The COVID-19 Lockdown Scenario
The North America Industrial Margarine market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The North America industrial margarine market is accounted to US$ 532.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2 %during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 706.0 Mn by 2027.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Industrial Margarine assays in the market.
NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRIAL MARGARINE MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America Industrial Margarine Market, by Application
- Bakery
- Spreads, sauces and toppings
- Confectionary
- Convenience Food
- Others
North America Industrial Margarine Market, by Type
- Spreadable Margarine
- All-Purpose Industrial Margarine
- Butter Blend
- Others
North America industrial Margarine Market, by Source
- Animal Source
- Plant Source
North America industrial Margarine Market, by Form
- Hard Industrial Margarine
- Soft Industrial Margarine
North America Industrial Margarine Market, by Country
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Company Profiles
- Bunge Limited
- Associate British foods
- Conagra Brands, Inc.
- EFKO Group
- Fuji Oil Europe
- NMGK Group
- Puratos
- Richardson International Limited
- Vandemoortel
- Wilmar International Ltd.
