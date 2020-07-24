The rise of the is driven by factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing medical equipment, and increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems are expected to boost the market over the years. But, stringent regulatory policies are likely to hinder the growth of the market in the future years.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The North America Feminine Hygiene Products market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

US is expected to dominate the market in the North America region, due to the awareness among women regarding the importance of hygiene. In addition, various states in the US have lifted the imposition of service tax on menstrual care products such as, sanitary napkins and tampons, which has led to more affordability of these products.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Feminine Hygiene Products in the market.

NORTH AMERICA FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Menstrual Care Products

Cleaning and Deodorizing Products

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies

Online-Distributions

Supermarkets

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care

Bodywise (UK) Limited

Unicharm Corporation

Lil-Lets UK Limited

Ontex

Kao Corporation

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

