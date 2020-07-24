The increasing use of aircraft (UAVs) in commercial applications for fast delivery is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Drone and freight market. The growing e-commerce market enhances the Drone Logistics and mobile commodity market capabilities.

Drone Logistics & Transportation market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 10.40 Mn in 2019 to US$ 525.35 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 55.67% from the year 2020 to 2027.

The North America Drone Logistics & Transportation market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

US is anticipated to leads the drone logistics & transportation market across the North American region through the forecast period. Army of the US is exploring utilization of drones to provide supplies to the soldiers on the field. It is a game-changing approach, identified as an emerging technology used to make future deliveries of the household items. The U.S. Marines has successfully used unmanned KMAX helicopter to offer 2 million kilograms of supplies to the units in Afghanistan. However, use of autonomous air transportation results into the creation of several dilemmas for an adversary, as it is not restricted to a ground route.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Drone Logistics & Transportation assays in the market.

NORTH AMERICA DRONE LOGISTICS & TRANSPORTATION – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Freight Drones

Freight Drones Passenger Drones

Ambulance Drones

By End User

Military

Commercial

By Country

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

Flytrex

Zipline

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Flirtey

Hardis Groupe, SAS

Volocopter

Cheetah Logistic Technology

PINC Applications Corp.

Workhorse Group Inc.

Infinium Robotics

