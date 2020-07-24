Market Overview

The human body is a beautiful design of the nature. However, not only ageing, but decline in environmental condition, diet quality, and way of living, are also impeding health of humans. As per the old adage, prevention better than cure, ingestible sensors are noted to gain traction. Ingestible sensors are non-invasive, chips that have components, such as power supply, microprocessor, sensor, and controller; fabricated of biocompatible substances. It is a digital chip that report gut activities and monitor medicine administration in the patient phone, thereby preventing any major deteriorations in patients’ health condition. Ingestible sensor is an incredible biotech solution that can redefine potential of the healthcare industry to provide better quality patient care.

Apart from loading the patients phone with medicine administration data, the digital pill-sized ingestible sensor has more to offer. Over years, contrast fluid was used to decipher mysteries living in the human dark gut. Until now, with the assistance of the novel sensing technology, which is gaining considerable traction among researchers as ingestible sensors, the biology of human gut can be better studied. This can inspire design of novel drugs that can treat diseases that are still seeking effective therapeutic solutions. Initially a biotech bacteria integrated with wireless semiconductor was developed and introduced in a pig to study stomach bleeds. Later, with disruptive technologies, ingestible sensors were designed to benefit the patient population.

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its revised “Ingestible Sensor Market” report, discuss factors that can control the market expansion. MRFR findings, suggest that the ingestible sensor global market can register USD 87.10 Bn at 22.22% CAGR through 2018 to 2023. Increased demand for smart diagnostic solution due to rise in critical cases can boost the need for smart ingestible sensors. Ingestible sensors are delivered to human system via wearable patch or pill. The non-invasiveness of ingestible sensor is to hold account on their increased acceptability among patient. This can add momentum to the ingestible sensor market. Medical councils and government authorities are passing rules to impart strict safety assessments for ingestible sensors. Sports institutes and physical fitness researchers are noted as major users of ingestible sensors. The increased number of people with fitness consciousness can draw the progress of the ingestible sensor market. Healthcare and medical counselors also approve of ingestible sensors that can make significant contribution to the market surge.

Segmental Outline

Ingestible Sensor Technology Market study is based on vertical, component, and application.

The component-based segments are wearable patch/ data recorder, sensor, and software. By sensor, the segments are pH sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and image sensors. By vertical, the segments are medical and sports & fitness.

Regional Outlook

North America ingestible sensor market can be driven by exploitation of technological advancements. The extensive adoption of new medical solutions can prompt the expansion of the ingestion sensor market in the US, followed by Canada and Mexico. EU ingestion sensor market can make decent valuation gain owing the benefits obtained from Internet of Things (IoT). The presence of some lead healthcare solution developers in the region can support the market expansion. Asia Pacific ingestible sensor market to register a decent CAGR in the review span as due to the availability of improved medical solutions, rise in ageing populace, and expansion of patient pool.

Key Players

MRFR identified prominent ingestible sensor market players. They are; Proteus Digital Health (US), RF Co. Ltd. (Japan), Medtronic (US), CapsoVision Inc. (US), IntroMedic Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Otsuka Holdings (Japan), MC10 (US), AdhereTech (US) and Microchips Biotech Inc. (US). These players also deliver a wide variety of components and solutions to the medical industry

