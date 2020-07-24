An optical microscope, also called a light microscope, is a type of microscope that typically uses visible light and a lens system to create enlarged images of small objects. Optical microscopes are the oldest microscope design and may have been invented in their current composite form in the 17th century. Basic optical microscopes can be very simple, although many complex designs are aimed at improving the resolution and contrast of the sample.

The object is placed on the stage and can be directly visible through one or two eyepieces on a microscope. In high power microscopes, both eyepieces usually show the same image, but in a stereo microscope slightly different images are used to create a three-dimensional effect. The camera is commonly used to capture images.

The North America optical microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,229.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 815.3 Mn in 2018.The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5% from 2019-2027.

The North America Optical Microscopes market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Technavio offers three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable and pessimistic) taking into account the impact of COVID-19. Request for latest Technavio reports on directly or indirectly affected markets. Market estimates include the effects of before and after COVID-19 on the optical microscope market. Download a free sample report. These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for optical microscopes assays in the market.

NORTH AMERICA DIABETES CARE DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Inverted Microscope

Stereo Microscope

Digital Microscope

Accessories

By End User

Academics & Research Institute

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Nikon Corporation

Bruker

JEOL Ltd,

Leica Microsystems

Olympus Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Accu-Scope Inc

Ken-A-Vision, Inc.

Crest Optics

MEIJI TECHNO CO.

