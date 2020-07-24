Overview:

The FRAM Market is expected to reach USD 343.2 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report, envelops segmentation and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Ferroelectric RAM is a non-volatile memory that features higher speed, and endurance to multiple read/write capabilities than other random-access memory (RAM) storage. FRAM components consume less power as compared to other RAM components, and therefore, are used for applications in consumer electronic devices such as personal digital assistants, power meters, handheld phones, smart cards, and security systems.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players of the Global FRAM Market are Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Rohm Co., Ltd (Japan), Texas Instruments (US), and Cypress Semiconductor Corp (US), among others.

In March 2018, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. announced that MikroElektronika (MikroE), an embedded systems retailer, has selected Cypress 4-Mb serial Ferroelectric Random-Access Memory (F-RAM) to be included in its newest click board with a mikroBUS socket. The FRAM 2 click board is a compact, plug-and-play solution designed to evaluate the data logging and processing capabilities of Cypress F-RAMs, and the board enables faster prototyping and development of the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

In December 2017, LAPIS Semiconductor launched a 1Mbit FRAM designed for applications such as smart meters, measurement equipment, medical equipment, and financial terminals that require fast and frequent retrieval of log data and/or fast data backup in emergency situations.

Segmental Analysis:

FRAM Market Report has been segmented based on product type, interface, application, and region.

Based on the interface, the market has been classified into serial and parallel. The serial segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018, with the higher market value. The serial FRAM features a variety of interface and density options, including serial peripheral interface (SPI) and I2C interface, industry-standard packages, and densities ranging from 4KB to 4MB. Parallel FRAM can be used as a substitute to SRAM in industrial machinery, office equipment, medical devices, and other equipment that currently use SRAM, as it stores data without the need for a battery.

Based on application, the market has been classified into metering/measurement, enterprise storage, automotive, factory automation, telecommunication, medical, others. The telecommunication segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, with the highest market value. The automotive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. FRAM is considered for such applications because of its high endurance capability which supports frequent data collection and its ability to instantly capture data on power loss, without any loss of data. In enterprises, non-volatile memories are used to store and retain data. Automotive navigation systems and entertainment systems are often integrated into one infotainment system that allows both systems to access the vehicle’s audio system and display. FRAM is highly reliable and is used mainly for industrial applications, in factory automation equipment, measuring equipment, power meters, and bank terminals, among others. The telecommunication subsystem encompasses modems, transceivers, radio-frequency components, and antennas to communicate with ground stations. The manufacturers of CT scanner have started using FRAM for different purposes, one of which is a control system for determining when the equipment requires maintenance. Apart from the above-mentioned applications, FRAM has applications in smart cards, RFID, security, industrial systems, and other equipment.

