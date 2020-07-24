Flow Cytometry Market 2020 Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts
Global Flow Cytometry Market: Information by Product & service (Reagents and Consumables), Technology (Cell-Based Flow Cytometry), Application (Research Applications and Immunology), End-User (Research Institutes, Commercial) –Global Forecast Till 2023
Leading Manufacturers
Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company., Danaher., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Luminex Corporation., Miltenyi Biotec, Sysmex Partec GmbH Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sony Corporation, Biomérieux S.A., and Enzo Biochem Inc.
Regional Analysis
The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global flow cytometry market during the forecast period owing to the technological advancement, increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, and well-established healthcare sector in the region. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to the increasing number of cancer patients in the region and government funding and support of the healthcare sector. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about healthcare, increasing research and development activities and favorable government initiatives for the establishment of healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global flow cytometry market.
Flow cytometry is a technique used to identify the characteristics of a cell or a particle using a laser beam. Flow cytometry is used in various research and development activities and it also has applications in medical diagnostics. The growing adoption of new technology, increasing use of flow cytometry in diagnostics, and increasing applications of flow cytometry in pharmaceutical research and development are the major factors driving the growth of the global Flow Cytometry Market.
Intended Audience
Flow cytometry equipment and reagent manufacturers
Flow cytometry equipment distributors and suppliers
Healthcare providers
Medical device manufacturers
Research institutes and academic centers
Contract research organizations (CROs)
Government associations
Market research and consulting
