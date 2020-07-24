Power transformers play an important role in power transmission. These transformers work at peak load and are designed to have maximum efficiency at full capacity. Decades of research in the transmission networks has led to an increase in the transmission voltages. Power transformers enable the power transmission low-voltage to high-voltages. The installation of power transformers provides new opportunities for the power transformer market. Thus, the rise in the installation of power transformers is likely to drive the transformer monitoring system market during the forecast period.

The Europe transformer monitoring system market is expected to reach US$881.1 millionby 2027 from US$585.7 million in 2019, ata CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027

Major vendors covered:

ABB Ltd.,Eaton Corporation plc,Honeywell International Inc.,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG,Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Dynamic Ratings

Europe Transformer Monitoring System Market Segmentation

Europe Transformer Monitoring System Market – by Component Solutions

Services

Europe Transformer Monitoring System Market – by Type Direct

EDI

EDI via AS2

EDI via VAN

Mobile EDI

Web EDI

EDI Outsourcing

Others

Europe Transformer Monitoring System Market – by Industry

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Europe Transformer Monitoring System Market – by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

