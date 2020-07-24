Europe transformer monitoring system market is expected to reach US$13,326.9millionby 2027 from US$6084.0 million in 2019; it is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Power transformers play an important role in power transmission. These transformers work at peak load and are designed to have maximum efficiency at full capacity. Decades of research in the transmission networks has led to an increase in the transmission voltages. Power transformers enable the power transmission low-voltage to high-voltages. The installation of power transformers provides new opportunities for the power transformer market. Thus, the rise in the installation of power transformers is likely to drive the transformer monitoring system market during the forecast period.
The Europe transformer monitoring system market is expected to reach US$881.1 millionby 2027 from US$585.7 million in 2019, ata CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027
Major vendors covered:
ABB Ltd.,Eaton Corporation plc,Honeywell International Inc.,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG,Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Dynamic Ratings
EUROPEELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE MARKET SEGMENTATION
Europe Transformer Monitoring System Market – by Component Solutions
Services
Europe Transformer Monitoring System Market – by Type Direct
EDI
EDI via AS2
EDI via VAN
Mobile EDI
Web EDI
EDI Outsourcing
Others
Europe Transformer Monitoring System Market – by Industry
BFSI
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare
IT and Telecommunications
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Europe Transformer Monitoring System Market – by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
