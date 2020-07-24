Railway cyber security market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2,358.1 million in 2019 to US$ 4,400.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Most digital transformation applications in railways are based on IP technologies and some of the common areas where digitization is being applied in railways include train control, maintenance monitoring, signaling control, passenger information systems, and video protection. With its numerous benefits, digital transformation is also increasing the vulnerability of railways to various kinds of cyber-attacks. A huge IP traffic flows through the communications networks on a daily basis and such networks are targeted by cyber criminals to attack the railway infrastructure. Hence, the demand for robust cyber security solutions and services is growing at an unprecedented rate to safeguard critical railways infrastructure from cyber threats.

Major vendors covered:

Capgemini SE,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Collins Aerospace,Hitachi, Ltd.,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,IBM Corporation,Nokia Corporation,Selectron Systems AG,Siemens AG,Thales Group

The increasing number and complexities of cyberattacks is driving the growth of railway cyber security market across the region.However, the lack of skilled workforce is a hindering factor to the railway cyber security market growth. Further, the growing demand for cloud integration is creating business opportunities for companies operating in the market to gain a significant share of railway cyber security market

EUROPERAILWAY CYBER SECURITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Railway Cyber Security Market, by Solution

Solutions

Services

Europe Railway Cyber Security Market, by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Europe Railway Cyber Security Market, by End-Use Industry

Retail

Government

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Media & Entertainment

Others

Europe Railway Cyber Security Market, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

