Europe delivery management software market is expected to reach US$925.3millionby 2027 from US$389.2million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Europe’s software development services are increasingly in demand. Increased adoption of IT and telecommunication, as well as digital transformation and automation are the key drivers for the growth of the market. Europe is among the top destinations for companies offering services for software development, as the region provides excellent conditions for startups to thrive.Thus, this trend is projected to boost the demand for delivery management software during the forecast period.

Major vendors covered:

GetSwift Limited,JungleWorks,Loginext Solutions Pvt. Ltd,Shipox Inc,FarEye (RoboticWares Private Limited),WorkWave LLC,Bringg

EUROPEDELIVERY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By EndUser

Restaurant Delivery

Logistics

Courier Business

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

