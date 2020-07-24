Europe delivery management software market is expected to reach US$925.3 million by 2027
Europe delivery management software market is expected to reach US$925.3millionby 2027 from US$389.2million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Europe’s software development services are increasingly in demand. Increased adoption of IT and telecommunication, as well as digital transformation and automation are the key drivers for the growth of the market. Europe is among the top destinations for companies offering services for software development, as the region provides excellent conditions for startups to thrive.Thus, this trend is projected to boost the demand for delivery management software during the forecast period.
Major vendors covered:
GetSwift Limited,JungleWorks,Loginext Solutions Pvt. Ltd,Shipox Inc,FarEye (RoboticWares Private Limited),WorkWave LLC,Bringg
EUROPEDELIVERY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premises
By Enterprise Size
Small and Medium Size Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By EndUser
Restaurant Delivery
Logistics
Courier Business
Others
By Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
