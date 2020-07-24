Data center construction is the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. It combines construction standards data center operational environment requirements.

The Europe Data Center Construction Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11.0 Billion in 2018 end and is expected to touch a figure of nearly US$ 20.1 Billion by 2027 end representing a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Construction projects produce a lot of data. Previously, much of that data was unstructured and siled. The data was often collected on paper and filed when the project was completed. Construction companies are now using data to make better decisions, improve productivity, improve site safety and reduce risk. April 11, 2018

The Technology, Media and Telecom sector is a group of industries that includes the majority of companies focused on new technologies. As this industry segment is widespread, it may be convenient to divide TMT into sub-sectors such as hardware, semiconductor, software, media and communications.

The Europe Data Center Construction market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Europe data center construction by industry vertical is categorized into (Banking, Financial, Securities and Insurance) BFSI, Government, Technology, Telecom Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, and Others. The characterization is based on the major sectors where data center finds majority of applications. Data center are now widely used among variety of industries. Major industries are using data center technology to stay flexible as well to modernize their IT architecture to create key insights. The institutions deal with storing and processing a lot of data regularly. Data center help financial institutions by providing greater security, flexibility, compliance, and scale. Energy sector, (for example oil sands, hub sites, refineries, pumping stations and others) require data center in certain situations including; extremely harsh environmental conditions, improper infrastructure, inadequate skilled professionals, and added transportation cost and time. Thus, providing numerous profitable business opportunities for the Europe data center construction market players during the coming yearas.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Data Center Construction assays in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

EUROPE DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type of Construction

General Construction

Electrial Design

UPS

Generators

PDU

Transfer Switchegears

Others

Mechanical Design

HVAC

Other Cooling Equipment

By Tier Standard

Tier 1 & 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom Media & Entertainment

Technology

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

By Geography

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Denmark

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

CEVA Logistics

PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

P. MOLLER – MAERSK

Nippon Express

FedEx

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Cap Ingelec

