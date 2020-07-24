Europe Consent Management Market is expected to reach US$ 455.84 million by 2027
Europe consent management market in Europe was valued at US$120.99 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 455.84 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020 to 2027.
Globally operating organizations has no options left but to adopt cross-border and cross-regulatory compliance strategies to efficiently operate in the system. One of the major factors that has drastically impacted the way companies interact with customers and uses customer’s data is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a data privacy regulation enforced by European Union (EU) on May 2018. As per the GDPR, the organizations across the world must have to take consent of EU citizen whose personal data it wants to process. Consent management platform and solutions helps the website to meet the GDPR regulation and compliance, by gaining user consent for collecting their data (and for further using it) during website visit via cookies.
Major vendors covered:
Consentmanager.net, Crownpeak Technology,IBM Corporation,Trustarc, ONETRUST, LLC,PIWIK PRO,RAKUTEN ADVERTISING,CYBOT
EUROPECONSENT MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
Europe Consent Management Market, by Solution
Solutions
Services
Europe Consent Management Market, by Deployment
Cloud
On-Premise
Europe Consent Management Market, by End-Use Industry
Retail
Government
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Education
Media & Entertainment
Others
Europe Consent Management Market, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
