Europe consent management market in Europe was valued at US$120.99 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 455.84 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Globally operating organizations has no options left but to adopt cross-border and cross-regulatory compliance strategies to efficiently operate in the system. One of the major factors that has drastically impacted the way companies interact with customers and uses customer’s data is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a data privacy regulation enforced by European Union (EU) on May 2018. As per the GDPR, the organizations across the world must have to take consent of EU citizen whose personal data it wants to process. Consent management platform and solutions helps the website to meet the GDPR regulation and compliance, by gaining user consent for collecting their data (and for further using it) during website visit via cookies.

Major vendors covered:

Consentmanager.net, Crownpeak Technology,IBM Corporation,Trustarc, ONETRUST, LLC,PIWIK PRO,RAKUTEN ADVERTISING,CYBOT

EUROPECONSENT MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Consent Management Market, by Solution

Solutions

Services

Europe Consent Management Market, by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Europe Consent Management Market, by End-Use Industry

Retail

Government

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Media & Entertainment

Others

Europe Consent Management Market, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

