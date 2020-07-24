Europe Automotive Parts Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 5,008.93 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 7%.
The global automotive parts packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market.
The global automotive parts packaging market is projected to witness a significant increase in the coming years. Largely driven by the growing involvement of electronic and electrical equipment in the automobile sectors, the global automotive parts packaging market is expected to witness rapid development in the coming future.
EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE PARTS PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product Type
- Pallets
- Crates
- Cartons
- Bags & Pouches
- Trays
- Others
By Packaging Type
- Reusable
- Disposable
By Component
- Battery
- Cooling Systems
- Lighting Component
- Engine Component
- Electricals
- Others
By Country
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Russia
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Automotive parts packaging Market – Companies Mentioned
- Ckdpack Packaging Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- Signode Packaging Systems
- Encase Ltd.
- The Nefab Group
- Mondi Group
- Schoeller Allibert
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Smurfit Kappa
- Sonoco Products Co.
