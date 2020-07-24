The global automotive parts packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market.

The global automotive parts packaging market is projected to witness a significant increase in the coming years. Largely driven by the growing involvement of electronic and electrical equipment in the automobile sectors, the global automotive parts packaging market is expected to witness rapid development in the coming future.

EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE PARTS PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Pallets

Crates

Cartons

Bags & Pouches

Trays

Others

By Packaging Type

Reusable

Disposable

By Component

Battery

Cooling Systems

Lighting Component

Engine Component

Electricals

Others

By Country

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

Automotive parts packaging Market – Companies Mentioned

Ckdpack Packaging Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Signode Packaging Systems

Encase Ltd.

The Nefab Group

Mondi Group

Schoeller Allibert

Sealed Air Corp.

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco Products Co.

