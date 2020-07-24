Europe Air Ambulance Services Market is expected to reach US$ 775.97 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 6.9%.
Biomarkers are medical signs that are indications of medical state observed from outside the patient. The biomarkers are used in clinical research and clinical practice. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is one of the most significant advances in genomic technologies with regards to oncogenic biomarker discovery and diagnostics. NGS helps in biomarker discovery for identification of genetic diseases. HiSeq2500 and MiSeq Illumina sequencers are used for biomarker discovery on a large scale. Precision medicine is the use of an individual’s genomic information to offer targeted treatment to the individual. Next generation sequencing technology is a key driver of precision medicine and has improved its accuracy, speed, and cost. NGS is capable of rapidly sequencing large sections of a person’s genome and aids in formulation of precision medicine. Biomarker discovery benefits in early diagnosis and differentiating in disease types. Whereas, precision medicine enables in treatment of the diseases NGS places a vital role in both the application, giving it an
growth during the forecast period.
Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00004657/request-trial
The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Top Manufacturer Involved:
Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher, Qiagen N.V.,, Beijing Genomics Institute, PerkinElmer, Inc., F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to increasing organic and inorganic growth strategies in the country. Moreover, increasing focus of market players in the US and grants & funds by NIH is one of the major driving factors. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Next Generation Sequencing Market assays in the Industry.
Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.
Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00004657/checkout/basic/single/monthly
(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)
NORTH AMERICA NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
Consumables
Services
Platforms
By Technology
Genome Sequencing
Exome Sequencing
Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing
Other
By Application
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery
Precision Medicine
Others
By End User
Academic & Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Hospitals & Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Benefits with Business Market Insights
- One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs
- Avoid Long Purchase Procedures
- Fast and Easy Access
- Cloud-Based Platform
- News Updates
- Ask the Analyst Support
- Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want
- No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription
- Reports Read or Download Access
- Monthly New Reports Added
- Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement
About Business Market Insights
Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
For Subscription contact
Business Market Insights
Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : [email protected]
- North America Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is expected to reach US$ North America 315.0 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 6.9%. - July 24, 2020
- EUROPE Western Blotting Market is expected to reach US$ 5,008.93 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 7%. - July 24, 2020
- Europe Air Ambulance Services Market is expected to reach US$ 775.97 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 6.9%. - July 24, 2020