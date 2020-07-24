Europe electronic data interchange market is expected to reach US$13,326.9millionby 2027 from US$6084.0 million in 2019; it is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Rising adoption of digital finance is impacting the financial services industry in Europe. The digital finance comprises a wide-range of products, processes, applications, and business models, which are transforming the traditional ways of offering banking and financial services to its customers. Rapid rise in the investments in new and advanced technologies has allowed the financial institutes to adopt electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions. These solutions and new tools provide easy ways to make payments, investments, and money transfer. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, social networks, mobile applications, cloud computing, distributed ledger technology, and Big Data analytics is boosting the innovation of new business and services models across financial institutions in the region.

Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00012197/request-trial

Major vendors covered:

Mulesoft, LLC,SPS Commerce, Inc.,TrueCommerce Inc.,IBM Corporation,Cleo,Descartes Systems Group Inc.,Data Masons Software LLC,Crossinx GmbH,EDICOM,Comarch SA

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

EUROPEELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Component Solutions

Services

Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Type Direct

EDI

EDI via AS2

EDI via VAN

Mobile EDI

Web EDI

EDI Outsourcing

Others

Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Industry

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00012197/checkout/basic/single/monthly

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Technology, Media and Telecommunications IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]