Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market is expected to reach US$6084.0 million by 2027
Europe electronic data interchange market is expected to reach US$13,326.9millionby 2027 from US$6084.0 million in 2019; it is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Rising adoption of digital finance is impacting the financial services industry in Europe. The digital finance comprises a wide-range of products, processes, applications, and business models, which are transforming the traditional ways of offering banking and financial services to its customers. Rapid rise in the investments in new and advanced technologies has allowed the financial institutes to adopt electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions. These solutions and new tools provide easy ways to make payments, investments, and money transfer. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, social networks, mobile applications, cloud computing, distributed ledger technology, and Big Data analytics is boosting the innovation of new business and services models across financial institutions in the region.
Major vendors covered:
Mulesoft, LLC,SPS Commerce, Inc.,TrueCommerce Inc.,IBM Corporation,Cleo,Descartes Systems Group Inc.,Data Masons Software LLC,Crossinx GmbH,EDICOM,Comarch SA
EUROPEELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE MARKET SEGMENTATION
Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Component Solutions
Services
Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Type Direct
EDI
EDI via AS2
EDI via VAN
Mobile EDI
Web EDI
EDI Outsourcing
Others
Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Industry
BFSI
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare
IT and Telecommunications
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
