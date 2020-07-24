Electric Vehicle Battery Market Information Report, By Battery Type (Lithium Ion Battery, Lead Acid Battery, Nickel Hydride Battery and others), By Vehicle Technology (Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Others), by End Market (OEMs and Aftermarket) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

Relentless strides to decarbonize transport and reduce emissions have brought electric vehicles to the mainstream. This, in turn, has pushed the demand for electric vehicle battery. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a report on the global Electric Vehicles Battery Market Size, after a thorough analysis of the key trends and patterns that can analysis the growth of the market over the review period of 2017-2023. MRFR’s analysis has projected a CAGR of 8.81% over the forecast period.

Electric vehicles have come to the forefront as the automotive industry’s solution to the problem of carbon emission and the problem of depleting fossil fuels. Electric vehicles comply with the global aims to reduce carbon emission and meet sustainability due to which they have gained massive popularity. Moreover, due to development in batteries, their prices have declined considerably. High-performance and storage efficiency has increased adoption among consumers. Rigorous R&D activities are further likely to enhance the growth of the market. Other factors motivating the growth of the market include the development of charging infrastructure across the globe.

Various government initiatives to encourage the use of electric vehicles have also been key to market growth. The governments in multiple countries are providing subsidies, giving exemption on various fees for battery operated electric vehicles, and exercising differential policies which have spurred the adoption of electric vehicles.

On the flip side, market growth can be deterred by depleting lithium resources and the high price of electric batteries.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4810

Segmentation

The Electric Vehicles Battery Market Size has been segmented based on battery type, vehicle technology, end market.

By battery type, the Electric Vehicles Battery Market Size has been segmented into lithium-ion battery, lead acid battery, nickel hydride battery, and others. The lithium-ion battery segment is anticipated to lead the market and will be followed by nickel hydride battery and lead-acid battery.

By vehicle technology, the Electric Vehicles Battery Market Size has been segmented into plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and others. The battery electric vehicles segment is anticipated to have the largest share of the market, followed by hybrid electric vehicles.

By end market, the Electric Vehicles Battery Market Size has been segmented into OEMs and aftermarket.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Electric Vehicles Battery Market Size has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe.

In 2016, the global market was led by Asia Pacific. The region is a major automotive manufacturing hub and houses major electric vehicle battery producers. Electric vehicles battery production is concentrated in China, South Korea, and Japan.

Europe market is driven by growing awareness regarding electric vehicles and heightened demand for eco-friendly vehicles. The UK, Germany, and France are the key contributors to the Europe market. The growing sales of electric vehicles is augmenting the growth of the North America market.

Competitive Landscape

LG Chem Ltd (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Johnson Controls International (US), Crown Battery Corporation (US), BYD Company Limited (China), Tianneng Power International (China), Hitachi Chemical Company (Japan), Quallion (US), Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (Japan), GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan), Narada Power Source (China), and Boston-Power (US) are the notable players in the Electric Vehicles Battery Market Size.

Industry Updates

May 2019 – Greaves Cotton, a company which has traditionally been involved in the production of diesel engines, generators, and pump sets is planning to foray into battery manufacturing and supply chain for electric vehicles (EVs). The company is currently working on an investment in an electric vehicles batter plant and is building a local chain of suppliers.

Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-vehicles-battery-market-4810

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address:Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/

Browse More Automotive Research Reports