HVAC valves are used to regulate the flow in pipes. Major HVAC components, such as the water cooler, cooling water pumps, air handling units and fan-coil units, use valves to control the flow of water, gas and air.

HVAC Valves market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 761.9 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1209.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.9% from the year 2020 to 2027.

The North America HVAC Valves market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The increasing integration of interconnected valves for the industrial, commercial and residential sectors is expected to drive the growth of the air valve market in North America. Therefore, valves integrated with a built-in processor and networking capabilities are expected to achieve sophisticated monitoring technology that can be coordinated with a central control station to gain traction in the coming times. To achieve this in industry, industrial valves are connected to a data network and coordinate the operation of control valves with available data. The connection of the valves to the network allows for distributed control, which allows operators to reconfigure the piping and network systems so that the field can continue production even if the piping network is blocked or damaged. This market participant initiative increases the growth of the air and HVAC valves market in North America.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for HVAC Valves assays in the market.

NORTH AMERICA HAVC VALVES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Ball Valve

Globe Valve

Butterfly Valve

Pressure Independent Valve

By Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

AVK Group A/S

Belimo Holding AG

Danfoss A/S

Flowserve Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Mueller Industries, Inc.

Samson Controls, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

