The global concrete admixtures market is presumed to expand at a rapid CAGR during the estimated period (2016-2022) owing to the growing construction industries, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Concrete admixtures are referred to as supreme chemicals which are added to the concrete at the initial mixing stage in order to modify the working properties of the mixture. Properties of concrete enhance strength, durability and with admixture adds chemical stability with reduction in water usage. While concrete enhances the durability and strength, admixture adds chemical stability with reduction in water usage. Besides reducing the water content, admixture also helps in slowing down the rate at which concrete sets. Concrete admixtures are a range of chemicals which are added to concrete to enhance several characteristics of the concrete mixture.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With the increasing demand for infrastructure in developing countries, rising income of the middle-class population, and rapid urbanization, the demand for construction and residential has shifted to a better level, which further propels the global concrete admixtures market. The increasing urban complexes have generated a need for modern infrastructure, which has resulted in a significant demand for concrete admixtures. The need for reduction in water usage during construction and government policies for infrastructure standard are some of the major factors fostering the market growth over the years. Moreover, growth in the construction industries, agreements between distributors, manufacturers, and marketing firms, continuous collaborations, and research and development activities are stimulating the market growth over the years. Additionally, the widespread availability of urban and technologically advanced infrastructure has further contributed to the market growth.

On the flip side, lack of awareness about admixtures and unskilled labor are some of the major concerns likely to dampen the market growth. Moreover, increasing prices of raw materials are likely to hinder the market growth in the coming years.

Global Concrete Admixtures Market: Segmental Analysis

The global Concrete Admixtures Market has been segmented on the basis of function, application, and region.

By mode of function, the global concrete admixtures market has been segmented into superplasticizers, plasticizers, accelerators, air entrainers, waterproofing admixtures, retarders, and others. Among these, the retarding agents are the most widely used.

By mode of application, the global concrete admixtures market has been segmented into non-residential, residential, and infrastructure. Among these, infrastructure is predicted to be fastest growing segment owing to the escalating infrastructural constructions, especially in developing economies such as India, China, Korea, Africa, and Brazil. Moreover, growing investments in infrastructure projects are likely to increase demand for the product in the coming years.

Competitive Dashboard

RPM International

Ashland Inc

Chryso SAS

R. Grace & Co

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE, CICO Technologies Ltd

Fosroc International

Pidilite Industries

Sika AG

Regional Insights

Geographically, the concrete admixtures market span across regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is considered to dominate the global concrete admixture market in terms of value and volume. Developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil are consuming high amount of concrete for blooming civil structures, thus creating opportunities for the market in this region. Moreover, change in FDI policies coupled with the growing residential demand owing to the rising population is contributing to the concrete admixture market growth during the forecast period.

Europe North America is the developed regions and is heading towards maturity. They are thus expected to expand at a below average rate. Gradual aging of the housing stock in these regions provides good opportunities for concrete admixture market. Moreover, emerging industries such as oil & gas industries and wastewater management in the region are projected to foster the market growth in the coming years.

Industry Updates

December 06, 2018: Thomas Strittmatter has been named Vice President of Sika Corporation Target Market Concrete. Thomas will be responsible for implementing and defining the strategic direction of Sika’s Concrete Admixture business in the US with focus on profitable growth.

