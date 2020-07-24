Asia Pacific Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market is Driven by Increasing Consumption of Liquid Nutritional Supplements
The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements in the region.
The growth of the is attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases.
The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.
The Asia Pacific Liquid Nutritional Supplement market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Japan is expected to lead the market in the region owing to the growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements in various countries has flourished and is expected to witness rapid growth due to the easy availability of the products. Moreover, the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements in the region. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the APAC region during the forecast period.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Liquid Nutritional Supplement in the market.
APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – Market Segmentation
APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Product
- Additional Supplements
- Medical Supplements
- Sports Nutrition
APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Ingredient
- Botanicals
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Proteins and Amino Acids
- Casein
- Whey Protein
- Soy Protein
- Pea Protein
- Others
APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Age Group
- Infants
- Children
- Adults
- Old Age
APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Enteral
- Parenteral
APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Distribution Channel
- Online Channels
- Offline Channels
- Pharmacy Chains
- Supermarkets
- Drug Stores
APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Country
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- AMWAY
- Herbalife International of America, Inc.
- ADM
- Arkopharma
- Glanbia Nutritionals
- Liquid Health, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- The Nature’s Bounty Co
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
