The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements in the region.

The growth of the is attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Asia Pacific Liquid Nutritional Supplement market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Japan is expected to lead the market in the region owing to the growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements in various countries has flourished and is expected to witness rapid growth due to the easy availability of the products. Moreover, the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements in the region. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the APAC region during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Liquid Nutritional Supplement in the market.

APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – Market Segmentation

APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Product

Additional Supplements

Medical Supplements

Sports Nutrition

APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Ingredient

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins and Amino Acids Casein Whey Protein Soy Protein Pea Protein

Others

APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Age Group

Infants

Children

Adults

Old Age

APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Distribution Channel

Online Channels

Offline Channels Pharmacy Chains Supermarkets Drug Stores



APAC Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Country

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Company Profiles

Abbott

AMWAY

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

ADM

Arkopharma

Glanbia Nutritionals

Liquid Health, Inc.

Bayer AG

The Nature’s Bounty Co

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

