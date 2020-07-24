Delivery management software is used in numerous industries to track shipments and ensure smooth delivery of goods to customers. By adopting the innovative delivery management software, companies would be able to achieve various benefits, such as better customer satisfaction, improved asset utilization, and reduced fuel usage. The software connects the driver and the back-end office via a single platform and offers all the information required by a driver for the delivery of an item. Through the software, businesses get information about the delivery, enhance driver efficiency, and improve tracking of deliveries. Through handheld devices, the software allows allocation of daily tasks to drivers and offers updates on deliveries. The growing preferences of customers for online shopping are propelling the growth of the delivery management software market.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Asia Pacific Delivery Management Software market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00012172/request-trial

Market Overview and Dynamics

The AsiaPacificdelivery management software market is expected to reach US$1,492.4millionby 2027 from US$495.8million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027. Factors driving the market growth include the growing trend of online shopping. Moreover, Consumers of all age groups prefer online shopping as there are a considerable number of websites and apps to choose products. E-commerce platforms also provide various businesses an easier reach for customers, and hence help businesses to achieve necessary exposure.

Key Market Segments

In terms of deployment type, the cloudsegment accounted for the larger share of the AsiaPacificdelivery management software market in 2019. In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held a larger share of theAsia Pacific delivery management software marketin 2019. Further, in terms of end user, the logistics segment held a larger share of the market in 2019.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Delivery Management Software in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

ASIAPACIFICDELIVERY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By EndUser

Restaurant Delivery

Logistics

Courier Business

Others

By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles

Deliforce Technologies Private Limited

GetSwift Limited

JungleWorks

Loginext Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Mobisoft Infotech LLC

FarEye (RoboticWares Private Limited)

Major Sources and Companies Listed

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the delivery management software market in AsiaPacificare company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, statistical database, and among others. Deliforce Technologies Private Limited, GetSwift Limited, JungleWorks Inc, Loginext Solutions Pvt. Ltd, and Mobisoft Infotech LLC are among the major companies listed in the report.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00012172/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]