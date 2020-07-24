The rise of the colorectal cancer market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, new product launches, and benefits offered by generic drugs that are boosting the market over the years. But, pricing pressure on drug manufacturers is likely to hinder the growth of the in the future years.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Asia-Pacific Colorectal Cancer Market market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Generic drugs are important in oncology due to the fact that some of the anticancer drugs are only offered as generics. Patients are likely seen to abandon branded prescriptions which are majorly associated with their higher co-pays. Among developing countries such as India, where the paying capacity is relatively low, generic drugs for cancer treatment acts as a boon for both the manufacturers as well as patients due to its affordability and efficacy. For instance, in June 2016, Hetero launched a Biosimilar ‘Bevacizumab’ for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer under the brand name “Cizumab”. One of the most striking benefit of using generic drugs is the cost that is up to 85% less than that of the branded drugs.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia-Pacific Colorectal Cancer Market in the market.

ASIA-PACIFICCOLORECTAL CANCER – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Modality

Diagnosis Type Immunohistochemistry Stool Test Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Colonoscopy CEA Test Others

Therapy Type Chemotherapy Alkylating Agent Antimetabolites Others Immunotherapy Panitumumab Cetuximab Bevacizumab Others Chemoprotectant Others

Imaging Type Computed Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Others



By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

By Geography

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Australia



Company Profiles

Epigenomics AG

Novigenix SA

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

EDP Biotech Corporation

Volitionrx Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bruker Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Natera, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

