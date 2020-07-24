An automated compounding system is a device that combines one or more drug solutions aseptically to a final container for patient administration. Earlier these processes were carried out manually. However, the accuracy and efficiency of the dispensing of compounded products has dramatically improved with the introduction of automated compounding systems. This also reduces the exposure of healthcare professionals to toxic agents.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Asia Pacific Automated Compounding Systems market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The Asia Pacificautomated compounding systemsmarket is expected to reach US$ 123.70million by2027 from US$ 70.25million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.5 % from 2019 to 2027.Growing adoption of automated compounding systems in the pharmacies and hospitals and increasing need to reduce medication errors.are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost and reluctance to adopt the automated compounding systemand COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have a negative impact on market growth.

Key Market Segments

In terms of product type, the gravimetric automated compounding systemsis expected to hold the largest share of the automated compounding systemsmarket by 2027. In terms of the endusers, in 2019, the hospital segment held the most significant market share of the automated compounding systemsmarket.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Automated Compounding Systems in the market.

Asia Pacific Automated Compounding Systems – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Gravimetric Automated Compounding Systems

Volumetric Automated Compounding Systems

By End User

Hospitals

Chemotherapy Centers

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific

Japan China India South Korea Australia



Company Profiles

Weibond Technology

ARxIUM

Grifols, S.A

NewIcon

Baxter International Inc.

Major Sources and Companies Listed

Some of the major primary and secondary sources forautomated compounding systemsmarket included in the report areWorld Health Organization (WHO), National Health Group (NHG) and others.

