Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market is Expected to Reach US$ 15,784.01 Million by 2027
Antibiotic is a group of medicines that fights bacterial infections, and sometimes protozoan diseases. Moreover, they are used to treat many diseases such as strep throat, urinary tract infections, sinus infections, pneumonia, eye & ear infections, and others. Antibiotics are also called antimicrobials or antibacterial. After the discovery of the antibiotic penicillin in 1920, various other antibiotic compounds have been used to treat several bacterial infections.
The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.
The Asia Pacific Antibiotics market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Market Overview and Dynamics
The Asia Pacific antibiotics market is expected to reach US$ 15,784.01 million by 2027 from US$ 11,591.97 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. Factors driving the market growth areprevalence of infectious diseases and consolidated government initiatives in emerging economies. However, the tedious and expensive process associated with antibiotic development and impact of COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a negative impact on market growth.
Key Market Segments
By drug class, the cephalosporins segment accounted for the largest market share in the Asia Pacificantibiotics market in 2019. In terms of action mechanism, the cell wall synthesis inhibitors segment is expected to hold the largest share of the antibiotics market by 2027.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Antibiotics in the market.
Asia Pacific Antibiotics – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Drug Class
- Cephalosporin
- Penicillin
- Fluoroquinolones
- Macrolides
- Carbapenem
- Aminoglycosides
- Sulfonamides
- Others
By Action Mechanism
- Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors
- Protein Synthesis Inhibitors
- DNA Synthesis Inhibitors
- RNA Synthesis Inhibitors
- Mycolic Acid Inhibitors
- Others
By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
Company Profiles
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Sanofi
- Novartis AG
- Astellas Pharma Inc
- Pfizer Inc
Major Sources and Companies Listed
Some of the major primary and secondary sources for Antibioticsmarket included in the report are, World Health Organization (WHO), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP), and others.
