The Global Anti-Nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing Market by Market Research Future, estimates that this market could rise at 9.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2023. In terms of value, the market can be worth USD 1300.6 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Market Outlook

Anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) test is used for detecting antinuclear antibodies in blood. The immune system can make antibodies to fight with various infections. Sometimes, ANA in a body can attack the tissues in that body itself. ANA tests can help doctors to determine autoimmune ailments.

The primary market driver for the global anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market growth is increasing technological advancement. Adoption of new medical techniques and increasing prevalence of many autoimmune diseases also drive the global anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market growth. The increasing use of technology in medical sector is also boosting the anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market. Major brands are investing money in research & development (R&D) to develop more advanced medical devices or equipment for the market that can elevate the anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market revenue.

Key Players

Big players in the global anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market include

Abcam PLC. (USA)

Alere (USA)

Antibodies Inc.(USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (USA)

Erba Diagnostics (USA)

Indur Services Inc. (the USA)

MBL International Corporation (USA)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Trinity Biotech (Republic of Ireland).

And Others.

Market Segmentation

The global anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market segmentation encompasses application, end-user, and type. MRFR’s take on the market surveys various facets of the market in-depth.

The application -based segmentation of this market covers lupus, polymyositis, rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, Sjögren’s syndrome, and others. The lupus segment has been sub-segmented into discoid lupus erythematosus, neonatal lupus, subacute cutaneous lupus erythematosus, and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The rheumatoid arthritis segment has been sub-segmented into seropositive and seronegative. The scleroderma segment has been sub-segmented into localized scleroderma and systemic scleroderma. The Sjögren’s syndrome has been sub-segmented into primary and secondary.

By type , the market has been segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence, and others. The ELISA segment has been sub-segmented into competition/inhibition ELISA, direct ELISA, indirect ELISA, and sandwich ELISA. The immunofluorescence segment has been sub-segmented into primary (direct) and secondary (indirect).

By end-user , the market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and others.

Market Factor Analysis

Regional Segmentation

A geographical outlining of the global anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market covers the Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas is the largest regional market as North America alone holds the potential of being the largest regional market. Due to technological advancement and the presence of key market players, North America is a greater market than South America. The main reason for North America being the top regional market is the availability of advanced medical facilities and high disposable income of patients. USA and Canada generate the maximum revenue in the market.

Europe is the second-largest regional market due to the availability of funds for R&D activities, availability of advanced medical facilities, high density of population, technological advancement, and presence of some key market players. The most powerful country-specific markets in Western Europe are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region can be fastest growing regional market due to high density of population, rapid development in technology, improving healthcare sector, and a large number of people suffering from different ailments that require treatment via ANA. The remarkable country-specific markets in this region are Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The MEA is the smallest regional market due to limited development in the medical sector. Some country-specific markets that are better than most of the markets are Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

