The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as,rise in the cases of viral diseases in South Africa. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to lack of awareness regarding fungal infections in South Africa.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The South Africa Anti-Infective market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

In South Africa, almost 7.52 million people were living with HIV in 2018, as per data released by GHE. Also, during the year 2017, approximately 21% of South Africa patients living with HIV were from South Africa. The projected overall HIV prevalence rate during 2018 was almost 13.1% among the South African population, whereas for adults between 15-49 years, an estimated 19.0% of the population is found to be HIV positive. Also, South Africa has one of the highest rates of liver cancer in the world, which is related to the increased rate of HBV among adults.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for South Africa Anti-Infective in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC DIABETES CARE DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Type

Antibacterial

Antiviral

Antifungal



By Application

Broad Spectrum

Narrow Spectrum



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online pharmacies



Company Profiles

Sanofi

Abbott

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Sandoz International GmbH

Aspen Holdings

Astellas Pharma Inc.

