Hand sanitizers are liquids, gels, or foams commonly used to reduce infectious agents in the hands. Hand washing with soap and water is generally preferred in most cases. Hand sanitizers are less effective at killing certain types of bacteria such as Norovirus and Clostridium difficile and, unlike soap and water, cannot remove harmful chemicals. Hand sanitizer may accidentally be wiped before it dries and may not work because the alcohol concentration is too low.

The Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market is accounted to US$ 501.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,198.0 Million by 2027.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are preferred over soap and water for most medical settings. The reason is that it is more resistant and more effective at reducing bacteria. Hand wash with soap and water. However, it should be done if there is contamination or after using the toilet. The general use of non-alcoholic based hand sanitizers is not recommended.

A chemical can be defined in an introductory general chemistry textbook as “any material with a defined chemical composition.” By law, “chemical” may include both pure substances and mixtures of defined compositions or manufacturing processes.

The Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer market is growing along with the chemicals and materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market is segmented on the basis of types of hand sanitizers segmented intoalcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan. The alcoholic segment is expected to lead the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market over the forecast period. Formulations of the alcohol-based hand sanitizers are preferable to hand washing with soap and water in most situations in the healthcare setting. This type of hand sanitizer is generally more effective at killing microorganisms and better tolerated than soap and water. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers typically contain some combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol), or n-propanol.

the chemicals and materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Hand Sanitizer assays in the market.

ASIA-PACIFIC HAND SANITIZER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Type

Alcoholic

Quaternary Ammonia

Triclosan

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Product Form

Foam Sanitizers

Gel Sanitizers

Wipes

Spray sanitizers

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Application

Hospitals

Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Household

Others

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online

Others

Company Profiles

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Unilever

The Himalaya Drug Company

3M

Godrej Industries Limited

GOJO Industries

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Procter & Gamble.

C. Johnson & Son

Ecolab

