Most countries in GCC, such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain, have traditionally been oil economies, but in recent years they have started to promote themselves tourist hubs in the Gulf. Therefore, the demand for ice cream has also surged due to increasing tourism in some of the countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. GCC countries enjoy hot sunny days during the most part of the year. Summer is an undisputed season for the consumption of ice cream and related products. The hot climate and sweltering afternoons in the GCC make for a perfect atmosphere to relish frozen desserts and ice creams. This further boosts the ice cream market in GCC.

The GCC Ice Cream market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Lactose is one of the main constituent sugars in dairy milk. Lactose intolerance a condition found in many humans; it is characterized by the inability to digest sugar (lactose) in dairy products fully. It is usually caused by a deficiency of the lactase enzyme due to the inability of the body to synthesize it. The growing rate of lactose intolerances around the world has created a demand for gluten- and lactose-free products, including ice-creams. The rapidly expanding trend of veganism has further driven the market for vegan, lactose- and gluten-free ice-cream varieties made from ingredients that are devoid of animal products, based on other milk substitutes, such as almond milk and coconut milk. People of Arab ethnicity are more prone to lactose and gluten intolerances. The growing incidences of lactose intolerance in the GCC is expected to generate high demand for gluten- and lactose-free ice cream products during the forecast period. These factors lead to surge in demand for gluten- and lactose-free ice cream market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for GCC Ice Cream in the market.

GCC Ice Cream Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Impulse Ice Cream

Take-Home Ice Cream

Artisanal Ice Cream

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Specialist Store

Other

By Country

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Rest of GCC

Company Profiles

Desert Chill Ice Cream LLC

Dunkin Brands, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Maras Turka

Mini Melts Inc.

Nestle S.A.

IFFCO

Mars, Incorporated

Graviss Group (Pure Ice Cram Co. LLC)

Unilever

Saudi Dairy & Foodstuff Co Ltd

