Market Synopsis

Polyurethane is vastly being used for manufacturing foam which in turn utilized by diverse industries namely furniture, construction, automotive & transportation, electronics & electrical, etc. As Polyurethane Catalyst Market is one of the key components for producing polyurethane, the market trends in polyurethane are bound to significantly influence the global polyurethane catalyst market. Polyurethane catalysts find their applications in manufacturing various polyurethane products such as rigid foam, flexible foam, molded foam, elastomers, coatings, and others. In the coming years during forecast period, the global polyurethane market is estimated to reach around 2 million tons of annual production with an approximate CAGR of 6%. The developing countries are focusing on infrastructure projects which driving the growth of building & construction activities. This trend is expected to boost the demand for rigid foams.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa are the major regions of polyurethane catalysts market. Among them Asia Pacific is expected to dominate global polyurethane catalyst market. It has been estimated that the market share of the region is around 45% of global market share as of 2016. China alone accounts for around 35% of the regional market share. Followed by China, India and Indonesia along with Japan hold major market share in the regional polyurethane catalysts market. Demand of polyurethane catalyst is increasing with rise in manufacturing of rigid foams in this region. Rigid foams find their application majorly in building & construction industry. Growing construction activities undertaken by the governments as well as private players in the region is driving the demand of polyurethane catalysts. An ambitious project of Chinese government called One Belt One Road (OBOR), which involve infrastructure development along the Asian and European countries, is expected to boost the demand of rigid foams. Moreover, Indian government is taking up various social as well as physical infrastructure projects. All these trends in developing economies in the region would collectively drive the growth of regional market. Apart from building & construction, automotive & transportation industry holds market share in this region. Demand of flexible foams using polyurethane catalyst in application like furniture and bedding industry is anticipated to grow hand in hand during the forecast period. Moreover, countries like Japan and China are focusing on development of electrical & electronics equipment’s which requires rigid and molded foam as insulator and interior work, thereby driving the demand of polyurethane catalyst market.

Europe ranked second in terms of global polyurethane foam consumption. These drives the demand of polyurethane catalysts to meet the high needs of this region. The demand of polyurethane catalysts for manufacturing both rigid and flexible foams is huge in this region. Presence of one of key manufacturers namely Covestro AG and BASF SE along with high consumption by the renowned automotive companies in this region can help in further growth of the regional market of polyurethane catalysts. Also demand of rigid foams for household insulation blended with regulatory policies by the government in this region for energy use efficiency can drive the regional market ahead. North America acquire comparatively smaller share in global polyurethane catalysts market. Still, rising demand of polyurethane catalyst for making foams to be used in automotive interior, insulation, and furniture making is expected to push the market growth over forecast period. Use of polyurethane catalyst for producing rigid foams to be used in making insulations for energy efficient ‘green’ buildings is rising at faster pace in this developed region. U.S. and Canada are the major market shareholders in this region.

Middle East & Africa occupies the smallest share in terms of volume in global market share. Like Europe and North America, the demand of polyurethane catalysts in making foams for insulation purpose is driving the market growth. Also, favoring infrastructure investments by developing countries namely India, China, and Brazil may drive the market for foams made out of polyurethane catalysts. Lastly, with changing lifestyle of people in Latin American countries namely Brazil, and Argentina the demand of polyurethane catalysts for manufacturing foams to be used in building & construction along with automotive & transportation industry is projected to drive the regional growth.

Segmentation Analysis

The Global Polyurethane Catalyst Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and region. Based on product type the market is segmented into dibutyltin dilaurate, triethylendiamine (TEDA), 1,4-diazacyclo[2.2.2]octane (DABCO), dimethylethanolamine (DMEA), bismuth compound, zinc compound and others. Wherein the demand for DABCO, TEDA, bismusth, and zinc compound is expected to drive the global polyurethane catalysts market. On the basis of application global polyurethane catalyst market is divided into rigid foam, flexible foam, molded foam, elastomers, adhesives, coatings, and others. Among them demand of polyurethane catalysts in making the rigid foams for building & construction industry along with insulators making industry is projected to push the global market. Geographically, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Players

Cavestro AG

BASF SE

The Dow Chemicals Company

Huntsman International LLC

Kao Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Polychemie Asia Pacific Permai

Suzhou Xiangyuan Special Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Gulbrasnson Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

