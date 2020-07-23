Tortilla is a thin and flat bread made up of wheat and corn. Different types of tortillas are available in the market including tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, and many more. High nutritive properties associated with tortilla is expected to fuel the market growth. Different types of tortillas are quite popular in the North American countries mainly in the US and Mexico. US is dominating the followed by Mexico. Tortillas are widely used in the US, in recipes of Mexican origin. Tortilla and tortilla products are more popular than all other ethnic bread, such as pita bread, English muffins, and bagels among US consumers. Tortilla chips specifically made from maize are produced on a commercial scale in the US and are among the most popular snacks consumed by the consumers. The demand for gluten-free products has increased over the past five years, particularly from consumers who avoid the wheat protein due to the perceived health benefits, the tortilla production industry in the US has experienced steady revenue gains.

The North America Tortilla market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

In the past few years, there has been an enormous change in consumer perception due to increased transparency and growing health concerns. Consumers are now educated of the various harmful effects related to health and environment due to the use of synthetic products. Increasing awareness about the side-effects of antibiotics and hormones present in animal-based products is one of the critical factors that has been escalating the demand for plant-based products. Due to this, consumers are more inclined toward products containing natural ingredients. Tortilla is a thin, unleavened flatbread mainly prepared from wheat and corn. In Guatemala and Mexico, there are three different colors of maize dough for making tortillas, including white maize, yellow maize, and blue maize. In Mexico, maize has been a staple food for centuries. The country grows more than 42 types of maize, each of which has several varieties whose number is estimated to be more than 3,000 by the International Center for the Improvement of Maize and Wheat (CIMMYT).

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Tortilla in the market.

North America Tortilla Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Tortilla Market – By Product Type

Tortilla chips

Taco shells

Tostadas

Flour tortillas

Corn Tortilla

Others

North America Tortilla Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

North America Tortilla Market – By Source

Wheat

Corn

Company Profiles

Associated British Foods plc.

Cargill, Incorporated

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Aryzta AG

Rich Products Corporation

Britannia Industries

CSC Brands, L.P.

Finsbury Food Group Plc

Conagra Inc.

Premier Foods Group Limited

