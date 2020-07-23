North America Third Party Logistics Market is expected to reach US$ US$ 315.0 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 6.9%.
Enhancing focus of manufacturing companies are concentrating on reducing assets and emphasize on core business is fueling the America are the major factors that are driving the growth of the Third Party Logistics Market in this region. According to the report by Business Market Insights, Third Party Logistics market in North America is expected to grow from US$ +196 Bn in 2019 to US$ +315 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of +6% from the year 2019 to 2025.
3PL firms also help to reduce inventory cost and can strategize to reduce a company’s overall shipping & delivery costs as well. The core companies may not have that time or expertise to keep logistic services and systems updated. The company often face challenges meeting timely delivery of products during high business growth. Outsourcing logistic function from a third party is helpful for core companies as these firms manage and maintain warehouse, transportation, and other operations with more efficiently with expertise.
The North America Third Party Logistics market is the bolstering acceptance of several software solutions is anticipated to fuel the North America Third Party Logistics market growth. In coming years, the 3PL firms are expected to shift towards mobile technology in order to reduce the paper records. Moreover, the adoption of the RFID enabled devices are expected to store data for easy transport that will also simplify tracking & identification of products.
US is anticipated to leads the Third Party Logistics market across the North America region through the forecast period. US is one of the leading markets for 3PL in North America where warehousing is the major outsourced logistics service. Increase in inclination of manufacturers to develop paperless work along with rise in adoption of just-in-time trucking for e-commerce companies is boosting the market Third Party Logistics for 3PL in U.S. The growth of the warehousing market in the U.S is majorly attributed to the rising sophistication and system capabilities of the VAWD (Verified-Accredited Wholesale Distributors) and 3PL.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Manufacturing and Construction industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Third Party Logistics assays in the market.
NORTH AMERICA THIRD PARTY LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Mode of Transport
Roadways
Railways
Waterways
Airways
By Services
International Transportation
Warehousing
Domestic Transportation
Inventory Management
Others
By End User
Automotive
Healthcare
Retail
Consumer Goods
Others
By Customer
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Country
US
Canada
Mexico
Company Profiles
Deutsche Post AG
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Nippon Express Co., Ltd.
DB Schenker
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
DSV A/S
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Sinotrans Co., Ltd.
Geodis
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
