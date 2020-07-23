Security Information and Event management is a subsection of the field of computer security, and software products and services combine security information management and security event management. Provides real-time analysis of security alerts generated by applications and network hardware

Security Information and Event Management market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1,023.9 Mn in 2019 to US$ 2,809.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.0% from the year 2020 to 2027.

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) is a set of tools and services that provide a complete picture of information security for an organization. Correlation of events collected from different logs or security sources using if-then rules that add intelligence to the raw data.

The Technology, Media and Telecom sector is a group of industries that includes the majority of companies focused on new technologies. As this industry segment is widespread, it may be convenient to divide TMT into sub-sectors such as hardware, semiconductor, software, media and communications.

The North America Security Information and Event Management market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the on-going market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00004310/request-trial

The growth in SIEM in the U.S. is mainly driven by factors which includes its state of being one of the best internet connected countries in the world, with around 85% of its population using internet in 2018; in addition, the country is also ranked second globally for online B2C transactions; and, the ever-increasing cybercrime costs that had reached $100 billion in the US in 2014, which is nearly one-fourth of the $445 billion, all these aspects are owing to significant growth of SIEM market. This will further propel the growth of manufacturing industry in the country thereby, accelerating the growth of Security Information and Event Management market in the U.S.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Security Information and Event Management in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

NORTH AMERICA SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Solution

Patch Management

Log & Event Management

Firewall Security Management

Others

By Service

Integration

Consulting

Support

By End User

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

BFSI

Government

Retail

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

AlienVault

DFLABS SPA

Fireeye, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

LogRhythm, Inc.

RSA Security LLC

SolarWinds Inc.

Splunk Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00004310/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]