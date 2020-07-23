Plant protein is a natural protein derived from plant sources such as soy, wheat, pea, and others. Plant protein provides building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues in the human body and is also beneficial for weight loss. Plant-based proteins tend to be lower in calories and fat as compared to animal proteins but higher in fiber and essential nutrients.

The North America Plant Protein market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Proteins are building blocks to maintain the structure and functions of the human body. Proteins are made up of amino acids that are attached by peptide bonds in long chains. There are 20 different kinds of amino acids linked together that determines the role of protein in the human body. Proteins play a key role in transporting molecules throughout the body by helping in cell repair and protecting the body from viruses and bacteria. It also promotes proper growth and development in children, teenagers, and pregnant women. People consuming more protein tend to maintain bone mass better and have a much lower risk of osteoporosis and fractures. High protein intake has resulted in boosting metabolism that results in the burning of a high amount of calories. This further helps in proper weight management and weight loss. These benefits of protein are attracting consumers towards protein-rich food and beverages available in the market. This further creates a huge demand for plant proteins across North America.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Plant Protein in the market.

North America Plant Protein Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Plant Protein Market – By Source

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Others



North America Plant Protein Market – By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Protein Flour



North America Plant Protein Market – By Application

Protein Beverages

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Alternatives and Meat Extenders

Protein Bars

Bakery

Others



North America Plant Protein Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico



Company Profiles

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Axiom Foods, Inc

Cargill, Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Ingredion Incorporated

Glanbia plc

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

