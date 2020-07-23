US is dominating the North America meat snacks market, followed by Canada. The market for meat snacks is growing in the US owing to the rise in consumption of convenience due to changing lifestyles and busy schedules. Also, increasing awareness about the benefits of healthy snacks is projected to surge the demand for meat snacks over the review period. Meat snacks are rich in protein content, serving as a good alternative for raw and cooked meat products. These snacks are easily available and are most popular among travelers and youth. Different types of flavors such as teriyaki and peppered are attracting a huge consumer base towards meat snack products in the US.

The North America Meat Snacks market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Rising consumer awareness of health issues, a greater focus on fitness, higher personal incomes, and rapid urbanization considered boosting factors for the rising demand for nutrition-rich meat snack products. The key producers in the market are constantly focusing on introducing meat snack products that rich in nutrition to attract a new consumer segment in developed countries. Nowadays, consumers are becoming more health-conscious owing to the seemingly limitless access to information online. This has many positive effects for businesses looking to market the meat snack products rich in nutrients such as omega-3s, iron, and vitamin B12. Health-savvy consumers are more likely to look for precise information associated with the nutritional food products they are purchasing. An omega-3 is considered ideal for maintaining a healthy heart, and thus, the consumer prefers meat snack products enriched with omega-3. These factors are fuelling the growth of the .

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Meat Snacks in the market.

North America Meat Snacks Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Jerky

Sticks

Stripes & Bites

Bars

Sausages

Others

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Sales

Direct

Indirect

By Flavour

Original

Pepperoni

Spicy Red Pepper

Others

By Source

Beef

Pork

Turkey

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Link Snacks, Inc.,

Monogram Food Solutions, LLC.

Oberto Snacks Inc.

Old Trapper Smoked Products Inc.

The Hershey Company

Tyson Food Inc.

Meatsnacks Group Ltd

