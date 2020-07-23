The North America Dried Blueberry market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Products of natural origin or those containing natural ingredients are trending all over the world. Growing healthy snacking trends, increasing the application of dried blueberries in bakery goods and confectionaries, and the launch of products with dried blueberries as an ingredient is driving the demand for these berries in North America. In response to the growing market demand for products with dried blueberries, manufacturers are coming up with the new varieties of such products in the market. For instance, in 2017, Del Monte launched its dried blueberries in the retail market. The newly launched dried blueberries were the addition to Del Monte’s present dried fruit product range. Dried blueberries are rich in dietary fiber content and benefit the consumers through slow absorption of carbohydrates and fats, and low fat and sodium content, among others. These dried blueberries can also be mixed with breakfast cereals and salads. The shelf life of the dried blueberries available on the market is nine months, and the product is available in the majority of key superstores and retail outlets in North America and has favored to the expansion of the dried blueberry market in North America.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Dried Blueberry in the market.

North America Dried Blueberry Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Dried Blueberry Market – By Product Type

Freeze Dried

Sun Dried

Infused Dried

Others

North America Dried Blueberry Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

North America Dried Blueberry Market – By End Use

Bakery Products

Confectionaries

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereal & Snack Bars

Others

North America Dried Blueberry Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Company Profiles

CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd.

Karen’s Naturals

Graceland Fruit, Inc.

Fruit d’Or

Meduri Farms Inc

Naturipe Farms, LLC

Oregon Berry Packing, Inc.

Mariani Packing Company

Shoreline Fruit LLC

True Blue Farms

