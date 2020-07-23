North America Visual analytics market is expected to grow from US$ 858.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ 2279.8 Mn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 13.1% from the year 2018 to 2025.

The North America Visual Analytics Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Factors such as the growing popularity of mobile-based banking applications and increasing digitization across BFSI sector is contributing substantially towards the growth of the Visual Analytics market in North America.

In the current market scenario, volume and flow of data have increased significantly, which has influenced the growth of North America visual analytics market. Large organizations are actively focusing on adoption of robust visual analytics tools as they deal with a massive amount of data. Large organizations utilize visual analytics procedure and tools to analyze the massive amounts of data to gain insights and make decisions to achieve the long term objectives. The developments in the field of Big Data, Business Intelligence (BI) and other associated technologies are further expected to propel the growth of North America visual analytics software adoptions by various industry verticals for performing different business functions. A high concentration of technological industry verticals in the US augurs good for the growth of the visual analytics market in the country.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications and this is expected to cause the demand in the market.

NORTH AMERICA VISUAL ANALYTICS MARKET – SEGMENTATION



North America Visual Analytics Market by Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premise

North America Visual Analytics Market by Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Supply Chain

Information Technology

CRM

Human Resources

Others

North America Visual Analytics Market by Vertical

Retail & Consumer Goods Market

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Healthcare

Government

North America Visual Analytics Market by Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

North America Visual Analytics Companies

ADVIZOR SOLUTIONS, INC.

ALTERYX, INC.

IBM CORPORATION

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

ORACLE CORPORATION

QLIK TECHNOLOGIES INC

SAP SE

SAS INSTITUTE INC.

Tableau Software

TIBCO SOFTWARE INC.

