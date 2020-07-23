Market Highlights

Insulating glass is used in office buildings, hotels, hospitals, homes and for those buildings which require large amounts of cooling and heating. Insulating glass are best suited for space where temperature and humidity needs to be controlled. Moreover, Growth of construction industry and government initiatives are some of the factors which driving the Insulating glass market. Awareness about the environment in countries such as China and India lead to the growth of Insulating glass market. The governments of European countries are also supporting the development of energy-efficient green buildings and it is referred as one of the major contribution towards the growth of market.

Global Key Players:

Saint-Gobain

Viracon Inc.

Guardian Industries Corp.

Tower Insulating Glass Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Strathclyde Insulating Glass Ltd.

Eco Insulating Glass Inc.

Ittihad Insulating Glass Company

J E Berkowitz, L. P.

Bystronic Lenhardt GMBH

Market Research Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the global market. The rising population of the region, with high disposable income, and demand for sustainable construction are contributing to the growth of the market. The glass insulation market in the Asia-Pacific region is also driven by energy efficiency policies implemented by the governments of countries such as China, Japan, and India. Moreover, availability of key raw materials such as glass wool and others are helping this region to grow. On the basis of application, non-residential segment is growing due to the need of controlling temperature. Moreover, On the basis of region, Asia pacific takes the lead as the largest and fastest growing market, followed by Europe and North America. Growing awareness has created an increased demand for Insulating glass market.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Insulating Glass Industry, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global insulating glass market as application. On the basis of application, it is segmented as residential, non-residential, industrial and others.

Target Audience

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

