Market Overview:

Healthcare Information Systems (HIS) offer solutions for security and data management of healthcare information. Electronic medical records and personal health records are some of the commonly used HIS applications. Currently, information technology (IT) is dramatically influencing cost, quality, and safety associated with healthcare.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Healthcare Information Systems Market Forecast is expected to garner significant growth by 2023. In its recently published analysis, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a CAGR over 10% throughout the forecast period (2018 to 2023). Quadrupling numbers of healthcare infrastructures that are majorly driven by the steadily rising population demanding quality care support the market growth hugely.

Competitive Landscape:

Highly competitive, the healthcare information systems market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several well-established players. They incorporate strategic initiatives such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and product & technology launch in order to gain a substantial market share.

Technology providers strive to develop an information solution that can deliver a suite of application offerings to help address the needs of healthcare. Using time-tested methodologies and best practices, they try to bring together disparate point systems from multiple providers into a security-rich, integrated environment.

Major Players:

Agfa-Gevaert N.V

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

Athenahealth Inc

Carestream Health

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Medidata Solutions Inc.

Segmental Analysis:

The report is segmented into five market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Type : Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Medical Imaging Information System, and Revenue Cycle Management, among others.

By Components : Software and Hardware,

By Deployment : Web-based, On-premise, and Cloud-based, among others.

By End-user : Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre, and Academic & Research Institution, among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the global healthcare information systems market due to the rising demand for high-quality diagnostics system. Also, the large-scale implementation of electronic records systems and storage in the healthcare system is driving the regional market. Canada and the US markets are supporting the expansion of the healthcare information system market in this region.

Europe takes the second-leading position in the global information systems market. The presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructures and developed economies, alongside the resurging economy in the region, drive the regional market growth. Also, the increasing demand for futuristic HIS and increased funding in passenger convenience management concerns substantiate the growth of the European market in the region.

The healthcare information systems market in the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a promising market globally. The region demonstrates the considerable market potential for the Healthcare IT industry. Besides, government initiatives in the rapidly growing countries, such as India and China, to improve healthcare services and provide better infrastructure are, in turn, favoring the regional market growth. The APAC region has seen a constant increase in the healthcare sector, with improving economic conditions and purchasing power which is expected to increase further.