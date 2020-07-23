Europe Personal Care Wipes Market is expected to reach US$ 4,445.1 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 5.2%.
The European personal care wipes market was valued at US$ 2,907.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4,445.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.
Skin Cleansing: Gentle Method Using Wet Wipes. One of the most common uses is to quickly clean your hands. Wipe not only removes dirt and stains, but disinfects it and becomes the main hygiene product at home and on the go. Wet wipes are also known as wet towels or wet towels. In certain situations, baby wipes are small pieces of moistened plastic or cloth that are often folded and individually wrapped. Wet wipes are used for personal hygiene and household cleaning.
Germany contributed to the largest share in the Europe personal care wipes market. The growth of the personal care wipes market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising demand for personal care wipes among various end-users. Additionally, the demand for personal care products such as baby personal care wipes, hand and body wipes, and facial care wipes is increasing in developed countries such as the Germany and the UK due to rising concern of health and hygiene among the consumers. Moreover, surging demand for natural, chemical-free, and biodegradable personal care wipes is further projected to propel the demand for personal care wipes in the region. The region has the presence of major personal care wipes manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, Johnson & Johnson, and Edgewell Personal Care.
Europe Personal Care Wipes – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Baby
- Facial and Cosmetic
- Hand and Body
- Flushable
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Store
- Online
- Commercial and Industrial
- Others
By Geography
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
Company Profiles
- Body Wipe Company
- Diamond Wipes International
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Johnson and Johnson
- Kimberly Clark Corporation
- Nice-Pak Products, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble
- Rockline Industries
- Unicharm International
