The European personal care wipes market was valued at US$ 2,907.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4,445.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Skin Cleansing: Gentle Method Using Wet Wipes. One of the most common uses is to quickly clean your hands. Wipe not only removes dirt and stains, but disinfects it and becomes the main hygiene product at home and on the go. Wet wipes are also known as wet towels or wet towels. In certain situations, baby wipes are small pieces of moistened plastic or cloth that are often folded and individually wrapped. Wet wipes are used for personal hygiene and household cleaning.

The Europe Personal Care Wipes Market is growing along with the Chemical industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Germany contributed to the largest share in the Europe personal care wipes market. The growth of the personal care wipes market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising demand for personal care wipes among various end-users. Additionally, the demand for personal care products such as baby personal care wipes, hand and body wipes, and facial care wipes is increasing in developed countries such as the Germany and the UK due to rising concern of health and hygiene among the consumers. Moreover, surging demand for natural, chemical-free, and biodegradable personal care wipes is further projected to propel the demand for personal care wipes in the region. The region has the presence of major personal care wipes manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, Johnson & Johnson, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Europe Personal Care Wipes – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Baby

Facial and Cosmetic

Hand and Body

Flushable

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Store

Online

Commercial and Industrial

Others

By Geography

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Company Profiles

Body Wipe Company

Diamond Wipes International

Edgewell Personal Care

Johnson and Johnson

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Rockline Industries

Unicharm International

