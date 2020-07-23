Next Generation Sequencing, Massively Parallel or Deep Sequencing is related terms for DNA sequencing technology that revolutionized genomics research. NGS allows you to sequence the entire human genome in one day. According to the report by Business Market Insights, Europe Next Generation Sequencing Market is expected to reach US$ 5,835.6 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 21.8%.

The Europe Next Generation Sequencing Market is growing along with the Biotechnology industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Biotechnology is technology that utilizes biological systems, living organisms or parts of this to develop or create different products. Brewing and baking bread are examples of processes that fall within the concept of biotechnology (use of yeast (= living organism) to produce the desired product).

Advancement in the field of molecular biology has equally enhanced the sequencing procedures. Many industry players have come up with innovative NGS technology in last few years. Further modification and automation of this process continued to increase sequencing data and time reduction. There by allowing researchers to reach major milestones in the Human Genome Project. NGS makes sequence based gene expression analysis a ‘digital’ alternative to analog techniques. It also aids in quantifying RNA expression with the breadth of a microarray and the resolution of PCR.

For instance, in January 2018, Illumine, Inc. launched their Base Space Sequence Hub in China. The cloud-based hub has facilities for storage management, and interpretation of genomics data. Similar initiatives and developments in the region are likely to accelerate the market growth of next generation sequencing over the coming years.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Biotechnology industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Next Generation Sequencing in the market.

Europe Next Generation Sequencing – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Consumables

Services

Platforms

By Technology

Genome Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing

Others

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Other

By End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

Europe

China

India

Japan

Company Profiles

Qiagen N.V.

Beijing Genomics Institute

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Macrogen Inc.

